Bank of Maharashtra revises MCLRs effective 7 July

-
ALSO READ
Now, banks mulling extending moratorium benefits to NBFCs
Bank of Maharashtra cuts repo linked lending rate by 75 bps
Borrowers get another three-month breather as RBI extends moratorium on loans till Aug
ICICI Bank announces reduction in interest rates
SBI passes on entire repo rate cut to borrowers
-
Bank of Maharashtra has reviewed its lending rates and decided to reduce Marginal Cost of Funds based Lending Rates (MCLR) with effect from 07 July 2020 as under -
Overnight - 7% One month - 7.10% Three month - 7.20% Six month - 7.30% One year - 7.50%
Base Rate is kept unchanged at 9.40%
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU