JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Mphasis Ltd up for third straight session
Business Standard

Bank of Maharashtra revises MCLRs effective 7 July

Capital Market 

Bank of Maharashtra has reviewed its lending rates and decided to reduce Marginal Cost of Funds based Lending Rates (MCLR) with effect from 07 July 2020 as under -

Overnight - 7% One month - 7.10% Three month - 7.20% Six month - 7.30% One year - 7.50%

Base Rate is kept unchanged at 9.40%

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, July 07 2020. 13:22 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU