Bank of Maharashtra revises MCLRs effective 7 July

Bank of Maharashtra has reviewed its lending rates and decided to reduce Marginal Cost of Funds based Lending Rates (MCLR) with effect from 07 July 2020 as under -

Overnight - 7% One month - 7.10% Three month - 7.20% Six month - 7.30% One year - 7.50%

Base Rate is kept unchanged at 9.40%

