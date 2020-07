Yes Bank has allotted 12,50,44,33,750 Equity Shares of face value of ₹ 2 each, for an amount aggregating to Rs 15,000 crore, pursuant to the FPO of equity shares.

Pursuant to the allotment of Equity Shares in the Offer, the paid-up Equity Share capital of the Bank stands increased from Rs 2510,09,44,462 to Rs 5010,98,11,962.

