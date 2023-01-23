Board of HFCL approves expansion of existing optical fiber manufacturing capacity in Telangana

At meeting held on 23 January 2023

The Board of HFCL at its meeting held on 23 January 2023 has now decided to further expand the existing optical fiber manufacturing capacity in the State of Telangana where Company's optical fiber manufacturing facility is already operational, instead of earlier plan of setting-up through its wholly owned subsidiary i.e. HFCL Technologies (HTPL).

Additionally, the expansion of optical fiber cable manufacturing facility will continue to be carried in HTPL.

This strategic decision will further aid in achieving synergy in operations with the already operational facilities of the Company in Telangana in order to capitalise on the fiber requirement to cater internal demand. Moreover, this expansion will not only strengthen the company's supply chain but also improve overall margins of the Company.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)