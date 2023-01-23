JUST IN
TCS ranks #1 in customer satisfaction in France
Radico Khaitan commissions dual feed plant at Rampur, UP

Also commissions first phase of Sitapur greenfield project

Radico Khaitan today announced the successful commissioning of the dual feed plant at Rampur, Uttar Pradesh.

To cater to the growing requirement of high quality grain based ENA for its premium products, in February 2022, Radico Khaitan had announced the conversion of its 140 KLPD molasses plant into dual feed. This plant will use both molasses and grain as feed stock.

Post conversion, the grain ENA production at Rampur campus will increase from 100 KLPD to ~260 KLPD. This will further strengthen the backward integration of existing operations at Rampur.

Going forward, the Rampur campus will be self-sufficient on its captive power requirement using primarily bio-fuels. The Company also announced the commencement of the bottling operations which marks the successful completion of the first phase of the Sitapur greenfield project.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, January 23 2023. 19:08 IST

