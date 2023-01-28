Board of Hinduja Global Solutions approves buyback of shares up to Rs 1020 cr

At meeting held on 27 January 2023

The Board of Hinduja Global Solutions at its meeting held on 27 January 2023 has approved final buyback price of Rs 1700 per share for an aggregate consideration not exceeding Rs 1020 crore.

With the Buyback Price of Rs 1,700 per equity share and the Buyback Size of upto Rs 1020 crore, the total number of shares to be bought back in the Buyback shall be upto 60,00,000 (Sixty Lacs) equity shares representing 24.59% and 13.43% of the aggregate of the fully paid-up equity share capital and free reserves of the Company as per audited condensed standalone interim financial statements and audited condensed consolidated interim financial statements of the Company as on 30 September 2022 of the Company respectively.

