TI Clean Mobility to acquire balance 30% stake in Cellestial E-Mobility

Tube Investments of India announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, TI Clean Mobility (TICMPL) has today entered into a share purchase agreement for acquisition of remaining 30.04% equity shares held by the founders of Cellestial E-Mobility for an aggregate consideration of up to Rs. 50.90 crore.
Cellestial is a start-up company engaged in design and development of electric tractors TICMPL currently holds 69.96% of Cellestial
