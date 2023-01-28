JUST IN
Jubilant Foodworks receives credit ratings from India Ratings

Jubilant Foodworks announced that India Ratings and Research has assigned / affirmed the credit ratings of the company as follows:

Long term issuer rating - IND AA+/Stable (affirmed) Proposed term loan - IND AA+/ Stable/ IND A1+ (assigned) Proposed working capital limits - IND AA+/ Stable/ IND A1+ (affirmed)

First Published: Sat, January 28 2023. 10:16 IST

