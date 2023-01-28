Jubilant Foodworks receives credit ratings from India Ratings

-
ALSO READ
Jubilant Foodworks rises as arm increases stake in Domino's Netherlands franchisee
Jubilant FoodWorks slides after recording PAT of Rs 119 cr in Q2 FY23
Domino's launches 20-minutes delivery across 20 zones in India
Kaynes Technology, Vedanta, NDTV in focus
Jubilant FoodWorks records PAT of Rs 119 cr in Q2 FY23
-
Jubilant Foodworks announced that India Ratings and Research has assigned / affirmed the credit ratings of the company as follows:
Long term issuer rating - IND AA+/Stable (affirmed) Proposed term loan - IND AA+/ Stable/ IND A1+ (assigned) Proposed working capital limits - IND AA+/ Stable/ IND A1+ (affirmed)
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU