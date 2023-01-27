JUST IN
Dilip Buildcon successfully bids for two NHAI projects in Andhra Pradesh

Capital Market 

Dilip Buildcon has been declared as L-1 bidder for two tenders floated by the National Highways Authority of India on hybrid annuity basis in state of Andhra Pradesh.

Project details -

1.

Development of Six-Lane Access Controlled Greenfield Highway from Kodur (Ch. 0.000) to vanavolu (Ch.24.300) [NH-544G] Bengaluru Vijayawada Economic Corridor on HAM Mode under Bharatmala Pariyojana Phase-1 in the Stale of Andhra Pradesh (Package-1). Bid project cost - Rs 599.50 crore

2. Development of Six-Lane Access Controlled Greenfield Highway from Odulapalle (Ch.72+000) to Nallacheruvupalli (Ch. 96+300) of [NH-544G] Bengaluru Vijayawada Economic Corridor on HAM Mode under Bharatmala Pariyojana Phase-l in the State of Andhra Pradesh (Packase-4). Bid project cost - Rs 774.10 crore

First Published: Fri, January 27 2023. 15:41 IST

