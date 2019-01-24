Board of Vista Pharmaceuticals approves allotment of 1.89 lakh shares on conversion of warrants

-
At meeting held on 24 January 2019The Board of Vista Pharmaceuticals at its meeting held on 24 January 2019 has approved the allotment of 1,89,852 equity shares on conversion of 139,852 convertible warrants to Vasant V. Alli, the promoter of the Company at an issue price of Rs 50 per share.
