HEG Ltd leads losers in 'A' group
Board of Vista Pharmaceuticals approves allotment of 1.89 lakh shares on conversion of warrants

At meeting held on 24 January 2019

The Board of Vista Pharmaceuticals at its meeting held on 24 January 2019 has approved the allotment of 1,89,852 equity shares on conversion of 139,852 convertible warrants to Vasant V. Alli, the promoter of the Company at an issue price of Rs 50 per share.

First Published: Thu, January 24 2019. 15:20 IST

