Board of Hindustan Unilever approves change in directorate

At meeting held on 10 March 2023

The Board of Hindustan Unilever at its meeting held on 10 March 2023 has appointed Rohit Jawa (DIN: 10063590), presently the Chief of Transformation for Unilever, as a Whole-time Director of the Company with effect from 1 April 2023 upto 26 June 2023 and as the Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer (MD & CEO) of the Company for a term of five consecutive years with effect from 27 June 2023.

Jawa will succeed Sanjiv Mehta as the MD & CEO of the Company with effect from 27 June 2023.

The Board also approved the appointment of Ranjay Gulati (DIN: 10053369) as an Independent Director of the Company for a term of five consecutive years with effect from 1 April 2023.

