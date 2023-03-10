KNR Constructions bags road project worth Rs 650 cr in Karnataka

Km 195+550 at Yalachahalli Near SH-117 Yelawala - KR Nagara Road junction on Hybrid Annuity Mode under NH(O) in the State of Karnataka (Package IV). The bid project cost is Rs 650 crore.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU