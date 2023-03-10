KNR Constructions bags road project worth Rs 650 cr in Karnataka

KNR Constructions has received Letter of Award for Construction of Access Controlled four laning with paved shoulder from Mysore to Kushalnagara Section of NH-275 from Design Ch. Km 169+000 at Near SH-86 Ramanathapura - Terakanambi Road/KR junction in Hunsur to Design Ch.

Km 195+550 at Yalachahalli Near SH-117 Yelawala - KR Nagara Road junction on Hybrid Annuity Mode under NH(O) in the State of Karnataka (Package IV). The bid project cost is Rs 650 crore.

