JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

KNR Constructions bags road project worth Rs 690 cr in Karnataka
Business Standard

KNR Constructions bags road project worth Rs 650 cr in Karnataka

Capital Market 

KNR Constructions has received Letter of Award for Construction of Access Controlled four laning with paved shoulder from Mysore to Kushalnagara Section of NH-275 from Design Ch. Km 169+000 at Near SH-86 Ramanathapura - Terakanambi Road/KR junction in Hunsur to Design Ch.

Km 195+550 at Yalachahalli Near SH-117 Yelawala - KR Nagara Road junction on Hybrid Annuity Mode under NH(O) in the State of Karnataka (Package IV). The bid project cost is Rs 650 crore.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Fri, March 10 2023. 14:25 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU