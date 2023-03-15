JUST IN
Indian Energy Exchange announces closure of buyback

Capital Market 

Indian Energy Exchange announced the closure of buyback of shares with effect from 16 March 2023.

Till 15 March 2023, has bought back a total of 69,76,798 fully paid up equity shares and the total amount utilized towards the buyback is Rs 97.98 crore, which represents 99.99% of the maximum buyback size.

First Published: Wed, March 15 2023. 19:23 IST

