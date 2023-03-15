Indian Energy Exchange announces closure of buyback

Indian Energy Exchange announced the closure of buyback of shares with effect from 16 March 2023.

Till 15 March 2023, has bought back a total of 69,76,798 fully paid up equity shares and the total amount utilized towards the buyback is Rs 97.98 crore, which represents 99.99% of the maximum buyback size.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)