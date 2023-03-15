BLS E-Services acquires additional stake in Zero Mass

BLS International Services announced that its subsidiary - BLS E-Services has acquired additional equity shares of Zero Mass (ZMPL) from the existing shareholder of ZMPL by means of Share Transfer Agreement dated 14 March 2023.

BLS E-Services is holding aggregate of 90.942 % of the paid-up equity share capital of ZMPL.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)