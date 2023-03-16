DLF's luxury project 'The Arbour' garners pre-launch sales of Rs 8000+ cr

DLF witnessed record breaking pre-formal launch sales of Rs 8,000+ crore for its luxury high-rise residences, The Arbour, is located at DLF Sixtythree on Golf Course Extension in Sector 63, Gurugram.

The Arbour, that marks DLF's entry into the micro market at Golf Course Extension has been fully sold out within three days even before its launch.

The luxury neighbourhood is spread over 25 acres, boasts five iconic towers that rise up to 38/39 stories. It comprises of well-appointed, spacious, and elegant 1137 identical 4 BHK + study + utility room configurations, with prices starting from Rs 7 crores onward, per unit.

