DLF's luxury project 'The Arbour' garners pre-launch sales of Rs 8000+ cr

-
ALSO READ
Godrej Properties enters Golf Course Road Extension in Gurugram
Diwali Mega Rhoof Golf Cup - Indian Golf Enthusiast's most awaited annual event held at JP Wishtown Noida on Saturday
Bikanervala opens 150th outlet at Gurugram, Golf Course Extension Road
Nifty below 18,400 level, PSU bank shares advance
Sensex jumps 710 pts, PSU bank stocks advance
-
The Arbour, that marks DLF's entry into the micro market at Golf Course Extension has been fully sold out within three days even before its launch.
The luxury neighbourhood is spread over 25 acres, boasts five iconic towers that rise up to 38/39 stories. It comprises of well-appointed, spacious, and elegant 1137 identical 4 BHK + study + utility room configurations, with prices starting from Rs 7 crores onward, per unit.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU