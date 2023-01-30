Board of IIFL Finance approves investment in rights issue of IIFL Samasta Finance

-
At meeting held on 30 January 2023The Board of IIFL Finance at its meeting held on 30 January 2023 has approved an investment in the Right Issue of equity shares of IIFL Samasta Finance, a subsidiary of the Company for an amount upto Rs. 200 Crore. The shareholding of the Company in Samasta is expected to remain the same.
