Sensex jumps 170 pts, Nifty ends near 17,650; VIX climbs to 17.71 mark
Business Standard

Board of VRL Logistics approves buyback of shares up to Rs 61.25 cr

At meeting held on 30 January 2023

The Board of VRL Logistics at its meeting held on 30 January 2023 has approved the proposal to buyback up to 8,75,000 fully paid up equity shares of Rs 10 each at a price of Rs 700 per share for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 61.25 crore.

First Published: Mon, January 30 2023. 17:09 IST

