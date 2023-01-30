Board of VRL Logistics approves buyback of shares up to Rs 61.25 cr

-
At meeting held on 30 January 2023The Board of VRL Logistics at its meeting held on 30 January 2023 has approved the proposal to buyback up to 8,75,000 fully paid up equity shares of Rs 10 each at a price of Rs 700 per share for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 61.25 crore.
