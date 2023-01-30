Hero MotoCorp launches new 110cc scooter - Xoom

The new Digital Speedometer with Bluetooth connectivity and Side-Stand Engine-cut-off add to the tech profile of the scooter. Launched in three variants - Sheet Drum, Cast Drum and Cast Disc, Hero Xoom scooter is available at Hero MotoCorp dealerships across the country at an Introductory Price of Rs 68,599 (LX -Sheet Drum), Rs 71,799 (VX - Cast Drum) and Rs 76,699 (ZX - Cast Drum) *(Ex-Showroom, Delhi).
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU