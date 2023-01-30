Hero MotoCorp launches new 110cc scooter - Xoom

Hero MotoCorp today launched the new 110cc scooter - Xoom. The Xoom comes with a powerful BS-VI compliant engine that features Hero MotoCorp's revolutionary i3S technology (Idle Stop-Start System).

The new Digital Speedometer with Bluetooth connectivity and Side-Stand Engine-cut-off add to the tech profile of the scooter. Launched in three variants - Sheet Drum, Cast Drum and Cast Disc, Hero Xoom scooter is available at Hero MotoCorp dealerships across the country at an Introductory Price of Rs 68,599 (LX -Sheet Drum), Rs 71,799 (VX - Cast Drum) and Rs 76,699 (ZX - Cast Drum) *(Ex-Showroom, Delhi).

