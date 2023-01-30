Datamatics Global inaugurates new omni-channel customer support centre at Philippines

Datamatics Global Services has inaugurated their new omni-channel customer support centre at Pasig City, Manila, Philippines.

Datamatics has a global presence across 6 Countries and Global Delivery centres in 4 Regions. This expansion further enables Datamatics to accelerate its growth in the Customer Management Solutions space. Datamatics continues its focus and investments in the Philippines with the objective to enhance technology & digital initiatives in the country.

Furthermore, the company continues its investment in people by bringing in more opportunities and leveraging the talent pool in the Philippines. Datamatics enables enterprises to go 'Deep in Digital' to boost their productivity, customer experience and competitive advantage. Technology coupled with the 'Filipino Way' of Empathy, Commitment, Sensitivity and Hospitality will help provide a competitive edge to its global clients.

