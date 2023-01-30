JUST IN
Krsnaa Diagnostics wins contract from BMC, Mumbai

For setting up and operating lab investigation facilities for BMC dispensaries and hospitals

Krsnaa Diagnostics announced that Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, Mumbai, Maharashtra has awarded a Tender to the Company to provide services of Lab Investigation Facilities under "Hinduhridaysamrat Balasaheb Thakeray Chikitsa" for BMC Dispensaries and Hospitals in Mumbai, Maharashtra on Public Private Partnership (PPP) basis.

The Company will set up approx. 600 Collection Centers across Mumbai city and will carry out 139 Routine as well as Special Pathology Tests.

First Published: Mon, January 30 2023. 18:05 IST

