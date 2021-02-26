Board of Indian Oil approves capex of Rs 32,946 cr for expansion of Panipat Refinery

-
ALSO READ
Board of Engineers India approves proposed acquisition of stake in Numaligarh Refinery
Board of Century Plyboards (India) approves Rs 200 cr capex for MDF Board unit
Board of Nilkama approves scheme of amalgamation
Board of Schaeffler India approves shifting of registered office
Board of Birlasoft allots 72,493 equity shares under ESOP
-
At meeting held on 26 February 2021The Board of Indian Oil Corporation at its meeting held on 26 February 2021 has accorded its approval for capital investment for capacity expansion of Panipat Refinery from 15 MMTPA to 25 MMITPA along with installation of Polypropylene Unit and Catalytic Dewaxing Unit at an estimated cost of Rs.32,946 crore. The project is expected to be commissioned by September 2024.
The capacity expansion would improve the operational flexibility of the Refinery to meet the domestic energy demand and would also enhance the petrochemicals intensity. The increased production of petrochemicals and value added specialty products would not only improve the margins but also de-risk the conventional fuel business of the company.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU