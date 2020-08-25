JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Thomas Cook (India) partners with PAYBACK India
Business Standard

Nippon India Multi Asset Fund NFO collects Rs 720 cr

Capital Market 

Nippon Life India Asset Management, the asset manager of Nippon India Mutual Fund, successfully completed the NFO of Nippon India Multi Asset Fund.

The Fund has collected Rs. 720 crore, making it one of the largest digital NFO. This is one of the biggest amounts raised through an NFO during the pandemic.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, August 25 2020. 10:36 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU