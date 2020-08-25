Nippon India Multi Asset Fund NFO collects Rs 720 cr

-
Nippon Life India Asset Management, the asset manager of Nippon India Mutual Fund, successfully completed the NFO of Nippon India Multi Asset Fund.
The Fund has collected Rs. 720 crore, making it one of the largest digital NFO. This is one of the biggest amounts raised through an NFO during the pandemic.
