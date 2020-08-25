Thomas Cook (India) partners with PAYBACK India

Thomas Cook (India) has partnered with PAYBACK India, the country's largest multi-brand rewards & loyalty program, to offer attractive loyalty benefits to its customers - enabling them earn and redeem points on every Thomas Cook holiday purchase; additionally, earn points via spends on PAYBACK India's partners (across leading brands including American Express, ICICI Bank, Big Bazaar, Central, Hindustan Petroleum, BookMyShow, Amazon, Flipkart etc.) to redeem and save on their next holiday booking with Thomas Cook India.

This alliance serves to extend Thomas Cook India's reach to PAYBACK's 100 million+ member base, giving this new set of customers the benefit of redeeming points on Thomas Cook India's extensive range of domestic and international holidays.

