Thomas Cook (India) intimates of incorporation of JV in China for expanding inbound business

(India) announced that the company has received communication from (India) and (formerly known as Private Limited), wholly owned subsidiaries of the Company, intimating that their step down subsidiary namely Asian Trails International Travel Services (Beijing) [Formerly known as Kuoni Destination Management (Beijing)], has incorporated a new Joint Venture Company named ATC Travel Services (Beijing) in in order to establish inbound business by investing in 70% stake of that Company.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)