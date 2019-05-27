Thomas Cook (India) intimates of incorporation of JV in China for expanding inbound business

-
ALSO READ
Discover The World 'On The Go' With SOTC's Newly Launched Portal
SOTC Travel taking omni-channel approach for expansion
SOTC Launches its 'Last Minute Deals' - a 10-Day Sale for Spontaneous Travelers This Holiday Season
Thomas Cook (India) Ltd Declares Strong Q3 FY19 Results
Board of Thomas Cook (India) approves amendments to scheme of arrangement and amalgamation
-
Thomas Cook (India) announced that the company has received communication from Travel Corporation (India) and SOTC Travel (formerly known as SOTC Travel Private Limited), wholly owned subsidiaries of the Company, intimating that their step down subsidiary namely Asian Trails International Travel Services (Beijing) [Formerly known as Kuoni Destination Management (Beijing)], has incorporated a new Joint Venture Company named ATC Travel Services (Beijing) in China in order to establish inbound business by investing in 70% stake of that Company.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU