Thomas Cook (India) intimates of incorporation of JV in China for expanding inbound business

Business Standard

Capital Market 

Thomas Cook (India) announced that the company has received communication from Travel Corporation (India) and SOTC Travel (formerly known as SOTC Travel Private Limited), wholly owned subsidiaries of the Company, intimating that their step down subsidiary namely Asian Trails International Travel Services (Beijing) [Formerly known as Kuoni Destination Management (Beijing)], has incorporated a new Joint Venture Company named ATC Travel Services (Beijing) in China in order to establish inbound business by investing in 70% stake of that Company.

First Published: Mon, May 27 2019. 18:48 IST

