Board of NTPC allots 164.90 crore bonus equity shares

At meeting held on 23 March 2019

The Board of NTPC at its meeting held on 23 March 2019 has allotted 164,90,92,880 Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each as fully paid bonus equity shares in the proportion of 1:5 i.e. 1 (One) fully paid bonus equity share of Rs. 10/- each for every 5 (Five) fully paid equity share of Rs. 10/- each on record date of 20 March 2019.

Consequent to the allotment of bonus equity shares, the paid up share capital of the Company stands increased to Rs. 9894,55,72,800/- divided into 9,89,45,57,280 Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each fully paid-up.

First Published: Sat, March 23 2019. 13:56 IST

