Sterling & Wilson Solar receives credit ratings from India Ratings & Research

-
ALSO READ
Board of Sterling & Wilson Solar appoints COO- Solar International Projects
Sterling & Wilson Solar receives update on short term ratings
Sterling & Wilson Solar consolidated net profit declines 65.89% in the June 2020 quarter
Sterling & Wilson Solar secures 106.71 MW project in Chile
Sterling & Wilson Solar reports standalone net loss of Rs 13.35 crore in the June 2020 quarter
-
Sterling & Wilson Solar has received credit ratings from India Rating & Research as follows -
Fund-based limits (Rs 192 crore)- IND A/ RWN/ IND A1/RWN (Downgraded; maintained on RWN)
Proposed fund based limits (Rs 108 crore) - IND A/ RWN/ IND A1/RWN (Downgraded and assigned maintained on RWN)
Non-fund based limits (Rs 7244 crore) - IND A/ RWN/ IND A1/RWN (Downgraded; maintained on RWN)
Proposed non-fund based limits (Rs 2456 crore)- IND A/ RWN/ IND A1/ RWN (Downgraded and assigned; maintained on RWN)
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU