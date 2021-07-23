Board of JSW Steel approves strategic investment of Rs 750 cr in JSW Paints

At meeting held on 23 July 2021The Board of JSW Steel at its meeting held on 23 July 2021 has approved to make a strategic investment of approximately Rs 750 crore in JSW Paints in 3-4 tranches between FY 2021-22 to FY 2024-25 (Strategic Investment).
In the first tranche of the Strategic Investment, the Company shall invest Rs 299.99 crore and subscribe to equity shares equivalent to approximately 7.5% of the issued and paid-up equity capital of JSW Paints and 6.88% on a fully diluted basis, by end of Q2 of FY 2021-22.
In furtherance of the same, the Company has entered into a Share Subscription Agreement with JSW Paints on 23 July 2021 to record the terms of the Strategic Investment, including the terms on which the Company shall acquire equity shares equivalent to approximately 7.5% of the issued and paid-up equity capital of JSW Paints and 6.88% on a fully diluted basis, in the first tranche of the Strategic Investment, and the rights and obligations of the Company and JSW Paints.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU