Board of Kennametal India approves scheme of merger

At meeting held on 04 December 2020The Board of Directors of Kennametal India at its meeting held on 04 December 2020 approved the merger of WIDIA India Tooling, wholly owned subsidiary of the Company with its holding company viz., Kennametal India.
This merger will enable Kennametal India to streamline the Go-To market model and enhance our relevance to our customers in India by offering full range of solutions from Kennametal and WIDIA branded products. The merger enhances our market coverage, reach to customers and brings in techno-commercial synergies to service our customer requirements in a more effective manner.
The Board approved, 1 April 2021, as the Appointed Date for merger.
