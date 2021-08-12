Board of Kesoram Industries approves fund raising up to Rs 400 cr via rights issue

The Board of Kesoram Industries at its meeting held on 12 August 2021 has approved the proposal for raising of funds through issuance and allotment of equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each for up to an aggregate amount of up to Rs 400 crore on rights basis.

The offer price per equity share under rights issue shall be Rs 50 per equity share.

