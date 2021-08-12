Hero MotoCorp grants 74,105 RSUs

Hero MotoCorp has granted 39,210 Restricted Stock Units (RSUs) at face value of Rs. 2/- per unit vesting in three years in the ratio of 33.33%:33.33%:33.33% as per RSU Plan, 2021 to certain eligible employees of the Company.

The company has granted 34,895 Performance Restricted Stock Units (PRSUs) at face value of Rs. 2/- per unit vesting after completion of three years as per PRSU Plan, 2021 to certain eligible employees of the Company.

