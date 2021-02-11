HGS Digital Partners with CXM Leader Sprinklr

-
ALSO READ
Digital entrepreneur Sunny Seth guiding clients to grow their business online
Digicomm, the leading digital marketing firm records a whopping growth of over 300 percent in Q2
LTTS receives Frost & Sullivan 2020 Global Customer Value Leadership Award
Infosys gains on partnering Genesys to expand customer experience
Techmagnate wins Digital Mandate for Koenig Solutions
-
To create and operationalize digital marketing and care strategiesHGS Digital LLC, a business unit of Hinduja Global Solutions announced a strategic partnership with Sprinklr, the Customer Experience Management (CXM) platform for modern enterprises. Sprinklr and HGS Digital will have a long-term managed services partnership to help the world's most valuable brands develop and operationalize social care strategies while maximizing their software investment.
HGS Digital has been helping clients architect and successfully implement holistic digital experience strategies and tools since 2003. Sprinklr helps the world's largest brands tackle digital transformation challenges by making it possible for them to listen to customers, learn from them, and use these insights to deliver personalized experiences at scale.
The combination of Sprinklr's platform and HGS Digital's technical expertise provides brands with the tools and resources to begin to look at customer care as a strategic asset.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU