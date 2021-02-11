HGS Digital Partners with CXM Leader Sprinklr

To create and operationalize digital marketing and care strategies

HGS Digital LLC, a business unit of Hinduja Global Solutions announced a strategic partnership with Sprinklr, the Customer Experience Management (CXM) platform for modern enterprises. Sprinklr and HGS Digital will have a long-term managed services partnership to help the world's most valuable brands develop and operationalize social care strategies while maximizing their software investment.

HGS Digital has been helping clients architect and successfully implement holistic digital experience strategies and tools since 2003. Sprinklr helps the world's largest brands tackle digital transformation challenges by making it possible for them to listen to customers, learn from them, and use these insights to deliver personalized experiences at scale.

The combination of Sprinklr's platform and HGS Digital's technical expertise provides brands with the tools and resources to begin to look at customer care as a strategic asset.

