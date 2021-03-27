JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

ADF Foods starts commercial production at Gujarat facility
Business Standard

Board of Lumax Industries approves setting up manufacturing unit at Sanand

Capital Market 

At meeting held on 26 March 2021

The Board of Lumax Industries at its meeting held on 26 March 2021 has approved the capital expenditure of up to Rs 80 crore for setting up of the Company's new manufacturing unit(s) in Sanand, Gujarat to cater to the orders received from MG Motors and Other customers. The total Capex will be funded by mix of Debt and internal accruals and peak annualized turnover is expected to be approximately Rs 150 crs post commissioning. The project is expected to be operational by Q3 FY 22.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Sat, March 27 2021. 11:24 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU