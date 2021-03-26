India Grid Trust completes acquisition of NER-II Transmission from Sterlite Power

India Grid Trust today completed the largest transmission project deal by acquiring NER-II Transmission (NER-II) from Sterlite Power at an enterprise value of ~Rs 4,625 crore.

With this acquisition, IndiGrid's AUM has increased by ~34% to ~Rs 20,000 crore (USD 2.70 Bn).

The platform's asset portfolio now consists of 13 power transmission projects, with a total network of 38 power transmission lines and 11 substations extending over ~7,570 circuit kilometers & ~13,350 MVA in 17 Indian states and 1 Union Territory.

