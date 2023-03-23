Board of Magellanic Cloud allots 8.76 cr equity shares under bonus issue

At meeting held on 23 March 2023

The Board of Magellanic Cloud at its meeting held on 23 March 2023 has allotted 8,76,59,268 Equity Shares of face value of Rs.10/- each as fully-paid up Bonus Equity Shares in the ratio of 3 (Three) Equity Shares for every 1 (One) existing Equity Share held by the Members in the Company whose names appeared in the Register of Members / List of Beneficial Owners as on 22 March 2023 being the Record Date fixed for this purpose.

Consequent to the aforesaid allotment of Bonus Shares, the Paid-up Equity Share Capital of the Company stands increased from Rs. 29,21,97,560/- divided into 2,92,19,756 Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each to Rs. 1,16,87,90,240/- divided into 11,68,79,024 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each.

