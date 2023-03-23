Lupin receives USFDA tentative approval for Obeticholic Acid Tablets

-
ALSO READ
Lupin receives USFDA tentative approval for ANDA Drospirenone Tablets
Lupin receives USFDA tentative approval for DETAF tablets
Lupin gets tentative USFDA approval for Dolutegravir, Rilpivirine tablets
Lupin gets tentative USFDA approval for DETAF tablets
Alembic Pharmaceuticals receives USFDA tentative approval for Brexpiprazole Tablets
-
FDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA), Obeticholic Acid Tablets, 5 mg and 10 mg, to market a generic equivalent of Ocaliva Tablets, 5 mg and 10 mg, of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Obeticholic Acid Tablets (RLD Ocaliva) had estimated annual sales of USD 255 million in the U. S. (IQVIA MAT December 2022).
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU