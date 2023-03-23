Rachana -RVNL JV bags road project in Gujarat

Rail Vikas Nigam announced that Rachana -RVNL JV has received LOA for Up gradation to Six lane with Paved Shoulder of Sarkhej-Changodar Section of NH-8A (New NH-47) from Km. 11/950 to Km. 16/000 for Ahmedabad- Bagodara-Rajkot Road on EPC mode in the State of Gujarat (Package-7).
The project cost is Rs. 252.21 crore (Rachana Construction Co., Mehsana Share is 60% and Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) Share is 40%
