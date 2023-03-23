G R Infraprojects wins NHAI road project in Uttar Pradesh

-
ALSO READ
G R Infraprojects wins NHAI road project in Maharashtra
G R Infraprojects successfully bids for NHAI road project in Bihar
G R Infraprojects successfully bids for NHAI road project worth Rs 1225.87 cr
G R Infraprojects completes road project in Uttar Pradesh
G R Infraprojects announces completion of Madhya Pradesh project
-
The bid project cost is Rs 1226.87 crore.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU