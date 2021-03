Board of Minda Corporation approves change in directorate

At meeting held on 25 March 2021

The Board of Minda Corporation at its meeting held on 25 March 2021 has appointed Ravi Sud (DIN: 00074720) as Additional Director (Nominee Director of Phi Capital Trust - Phi Capital Growth Fund - I)to hold office up to the date of ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company.

The Board has accepted the resignation of R. Laxman from the post of Non-Executive Director of the Company.

