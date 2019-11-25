Board of Moneyboxx Finance approves fund raising and allots bonus shares

At meeting held on 25 November 2019

The Board of Moneyboxx Finance at its meeting held on 25 November 2019 has approved the following -

To raise funds up to Rs 20 crore by way of preferential issue of shares/ warrants to promoters/ promoter group.

To raise fund up to Rs 20 crore by way of private placemen of redeemable NCDs.

The Board also approved the allotment of 1674346 bonus shares on record date for 23 November 2019 and the same will be credited on or before 28 November 2019.

