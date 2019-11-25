Nucleus wins award for 'Best Lending Implementation' for its project at Roha Housing Finance

At IBS Intelligence FinTech Innovation Awards 2019

Nucleus Software announced that it has won the Best Lending Implementation award for the project at Roha Housing Finance in the IBS Intelligence FinTech Innovation Awards 2019.

The award recognized the rapid, 4 month implementation of Nucleus FinnOne Neo Cloud at Roha Housing Finance, which was designed to support Roha's strategy of delivering a digital-first approach for all its customer offerings. As a result of the solution's sophisticated end-to-end digital capabilities Roha is able to complete credit assessment and provide approvals for housing loans in less than 2 hours. This represents a 97% reduction when compared to the industry average of 3 days.

