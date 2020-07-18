Board of Muthoot Finance decides to defer proposal for sub-division of shares

JUST IN
Capital Market 

At meeting held on 18 July 2020

The Board of Muthoot Finance at its meeting held on 18 July 2020 has decided to defer the proposal to sub-divide the equity shares to the Company to a future date. Decision to defer the proposal was taken considering the economic uncertainties that are currently prevailing due to COVID 19 outbreak and related slowdowns being witnessed in the economy.

First Published: Sat, July 18 2020. 13:33 IST

