Religare Enterprises allots 7.15 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Religare Enterprises has allotted 7,15,750 equity shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each at Exercise Price of Rs. 29.43 each pursuant to exercise of stock options granted under the REL ESOP Scheme 2019 on 17 July 2020.

Pursuant to the said allotment, the issued, subscribed and paid up equity capital of the Company stands increased from Rs. 2,581,281,520/- divided into 258,128,152 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each to Rs. 2,588,439,020/- divided into 258,843,902 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)