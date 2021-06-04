Board of NIIT approves changes in directorate

At meeting held on 04 June 2021

The Board of NIIT at its meeting held on 04 June 2021 has approved the following changes in directorate:

Approved appointment of Avani Vishal Davda (DIN: 07504739) and Sangeeta Singh (DIN: 07694463) as Additional Directors (Non-executive/Independent) of the Company with effect from 05 June 2021.

Recommended appointment of Sapnesh Lalla, Chief Executive Officer of the Company as Director to the shareholders for approval.

Recommended appointment of Udai Singh Pawar as Non-executive non-independent Director of the Company to the shareholders for approval.

Recommended appointment of Leher Vijay Thadani as Non-executive non independent Director of the Company to the shareholders for approval.

