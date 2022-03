Board of Oil India approves investment of Rs 6555 cr for Numaligarh petrochemical project

At meeting held on 16 March 2022

The Board of Oil India at its meeting held on 16 March 2022 has accorded its approval for investment in its subsidiary company - Numaligarh Refinery for implementation of petrochemical project i.e. polypropylene unit and its associated facilities at Numaligarh at an estimated capital cost of Rs 6555 crore.

The Board also approved the formation of a joint venture company between Assam Gas and Oil India for the three geographical areas offered by Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board under 11th round of city gas distribution bidding.

