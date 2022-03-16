NLC India to supply 1500 MW power to TANGEDCO

-
ALSO READ
NLC India ramps up coal production at Talabira Mine
NLC India gains on ramping up coal output of Odisha-based mines
NLC India board OKs interim dividend for FY22
NLC India consolidated net profit rises 262.17% in the September 2021 quarter
NLC India advances for second day; adds over 44% in one month
-
NLC India announced that a power purchase agreement was signed between TANGEDCO and the company for procuring 1500 MW power from thermal power project at Talabira, Jharsuguda District in Odisha.
NLC India is in the process of setting up a thermal power plant with a capacity of 2400 MW consisting of 3 units of 80OMW super critical technology.
This will be a pithead captive thermal power project linked with NLCIL's Talabira I & II Mines of capacity 20 Million Tonnes per annum.
The mines at Talabira have already started coal production. The power from this plant is expected to be one of the cheapest round the clock power among thermal power plants in the country with state of the art super critical Technology and environmental compliances.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU