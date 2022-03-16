NLC India to supply 1500 MW power to TANGEDCO

NLC India announced that a power purchase agreement was signed between TANGEDCO and the company for procuring 1500 MW power from thermal power project at Talabira, Jharsuguda District in Odisha.

NLC India is in the process of setting up a thermal power plant with a capacity of 2400 MW consisting of 3 units of 80OMW super critical technology.

This will be a pithead captive thermal power project linked with NLCIL's Talabira I & II Mines of capacity 20 Million Tonnes per annum.

The mines at Talabira have already started coal production. The power from this plant is expected to be one of the cheapest round the clock power among thermal power plants in the country with state of the art super critical Technology and environmental compliances.

