Shree Cement commences trial run of its new Clinkerisation Unit

Shree Cement has commenced trial run of its new Clinkerisation Unit (Kiln -3) at Baloda Bazar, near Raipur in Chhattisgarh.

This clinkerisation unit shall augment Company's clinker supply to its various grinding units in Eastern region.

The Company has also set up Waste Heat Recovery Power unit alongside the kiln, which will produce green power and help meet Company's power requirement.

This brownfield investment in Kiln-3 at Raipur will generate employment and revenue generation opportunities and contribute to the overall growth and development of the State. Company has funded the entire investment from its internal accruals.

