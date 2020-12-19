Lupin receives USFDA approval for Colesevelam Hydrochloride Tablets

-
Lupin announced today that it has received approval for its Colesevelam Hydrochloride Tablets, 625 mg, from the United States Food and Drug Administration (U. S.
FDA), to market a generic equivalent of Welchol Tablets, 625 mg, of Daiichi Sankyo, Inc.
Colesevelam Hydrochloride Tablets, 625 mg, are indicated as an adjunct to diet and exercise to: - reduce elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C) in adults with primary hyperlipidemia. - reduce LDL-C levels in boys and postmenarchal girls, 10 to 17 years of age, with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (HeFH).
Colesevelam Hydrochloride Tablets (RLD: Welchol) had an annual sales of approximately USD 159 million in the U. S. (IQVIA MAT September 2020).
