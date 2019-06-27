JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Garnet International allots 35448 equity shares on conversion of warrants
Business Standard

Board of Paisalo Digital allots 17.32 lakh equity shares under scheme of amalgamation

Capital Market 

At meeting held on 27 June 2019

The Board of Paisalo Digital at its meeting held on 27 June 2019 has allotted 17,32,199 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each as fully paid-up to the shareholders of Transferor Company, pursuant to the Scheme of Amalgamation between Agarwal Meadows (Transferor Company) and Paisalo Digital (Transferee Company) as approved by the Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal, Principal Bench, at New Delhi vide its order dated 17 May 2019.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, June 27 2019. 17:46 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU