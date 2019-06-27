Board of Paisalo Digital allots 17.32 lakh equity shares under scheme of amalgamation

-
At meeting held on 27 June 2019The Board of Paisalo Digital at its meeting held on 27 June 2019 has allotted 17,32,199 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each as fully paid-up to the shareholders of Transferor Company, pursuant to the Scheme of Amalgamation between Agarwal Meadows (Transferor Company) and Paisalo Digital (Transferee Company) as approved by the Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal, Principal Bench, at New Delhi vide its order dated 17 May 2019.
