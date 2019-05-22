Redington India announces resignation of director

Redington India announced that E. H. Kasturi Rangan, Whole Time Director has stepped down from the Board of the company. He has been appointed as Managing Director of ProConnect Supply Chain Solutions, a wholly owned subsidiary of the company.
The company has appointed S. V. Krishnan, Chief Financial Officer ofthe Company is appointed as Whole time Director for a term of 3 years with effect from 22 May 2019, subject to the approval ofthe members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting
