Timken India Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
Board of Peria Karamalai Tea& Produce Company recommends final dividend

Of Rs 0.75 per share

Peria Karamalai Tea& Produce Company announced that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 20 May 2019, inter alia, have recommended the final dividend of Rs 0.75 per equity Share (i.e. 7.5%) , subject to the approval of the shareholders.

First Published: Wed, May 22 2019. 12:21 IST

