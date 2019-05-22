Board of Peria Karamalai Tea& Produce Company recommends final dividend

-
ALSO READ
CIL board approves second interim dividend of Rs 5.85 per share
TVS Motor board approves second interim dividend of 140%
Oracle Financial Services Software allots 12,969 equity shares under ESOP
Triveni Turbine update on buyback of shares
Peria Karamalai Tea & Produce Company consolidated net profit declines 88.65% in the March 2019 quarter
-
Of Rs 0.75 per sharePeria Karamalai Tea& Produce Company announced that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 20 May 2019, inter alia, have recommended the final dividend of Rs 0.75 per equity Share (i.e. 7.5%) , subject to the approval of the shareholders.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU