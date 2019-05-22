JUST IN
Business Standard

Board of Aarti Industries appoints director

At meeting held on 21 May 2019

The Board of Aarti Industries at its meeting held on 21 May 2019 has appointed Lalitkumar Shantaram Naik (DIN: 02943588) as an Additional Director of the Company, designated as an Independent Director with immediate effect for a period of Five (5) years, subject to approval of the Shareholders.

First Published: Wed, May 22 2019. 11:18 IST

